SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It was a great weekend for the pool and beach but may not be so hot to start the new week. Details are below…

MONDAY:

An area of low pressure and frontal system moves through Central New York Monday. With dew points coming up, this system will have plenty of moisture to work with. Showers and a few storms are likely to start the week and that is not necessarily a bad thing. It is looking more and more look a widespread half an inch to an inch of rain is likely for the region with locally higher amounts expected, especially north of Syracuse up east of Lake Ontario.

With parts pf the region now in “Abnormally Dry” conditions, any widespread rainfall to start the week would be beneficial. Here in Syracuse, we are almost an inch and a half below normal for the month of July.

Highs on Monday thanks to all the clouds and rain being around through the early afternoon should keep temperatures in the 70s to maybe 80 with enough dry time later in the day.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Monday night turns quieter with just a few showers possible mainly during the evening. It’s breezy, mild and muggy Monday night with lows only dropping into the mid 60s to around 70.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday is a nicer day with a gusty breeze, it’s very warm and muggy still under some sunshine. There’s a small chance of a passing shower/storm or two, but much of Tuesday looks to be dry.

Temperatures climb well into the 80s once again and may even touch 90 in some urban areas.

WEDNESDAY:

A broad southwest flow of hot and muggy air is expected to develop Wednesday ahead of the next cold front. We expect more sun and most stay dry Wednesday with highs climbing into the low to mid 90s and it’s muggy too!

The record high in Syracuse Wednesday is 96 set back in 1991, and it looks like we could very well flirt with it if we see enough sunshine. Stay tuned.