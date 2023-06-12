SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After seeing a fair amount of dry weather over the weekend, widespread, beneficial rain is on the way across Central New York. Find out when you’ll need to have the rain gear handy below…

Most significant rainfall since late April is on the way

There’s a little bit of rain greeting us this Monday morning. But more widespread rain slowly develops later in the day.

Drought Monitor: Dry streak catches up to CNY

The steadiest rain moves from west to east across CNY between about 2 and 9 p.m., as an area of low pressure and frontal system moves across our region.

The rain will be heavy at times with up to 1-2” of (much needed) rain is likely. This should put a nice dent in our rainfall deficit for sure.

While we do indeed need the rain, given the potential for some thunder and embedded downpours, some isolated flash flooding cannot totally be ruled out. Remember, if you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternate route.

Turning a bit cooler for the week ahead

After the summer feel on Sunday with highs in the 80s, temperatures will largely top out in the 70s for the week ahead.

Keep in mind, average highs this week are rising from the mid to upper 70s, so we will be fairly seasonable still.

Lows through the week look to end up in the 50s as well, so not much of a workout is in store for those fans and air conditioners after a warm Sunday night.

Along with the slightly cooler weather, there will be daily chances for at least a couple of showers over the next several days.

The best chance for more numerous showers and even a few storms will come on Wednesday.