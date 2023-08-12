SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Tornado Watch has been issued for most of Central New York until 9 pm due to the potential of severe thunderstorms across the region.

When is the best chance of severe t-storms?

Scattered storms are forming across the region this afternoon and due to an approaching cold front. The best chance of strong to severe storms is between 2 – 7 pm across the region.

Storms should be out of all of Central New Yok by around 8 or 9 pm with a few showers overnight.

Click here to keep tabs on storms this afternoon and evening.

What are the greatest risks with these storms?

The greatest risk with any storms this afternoon will be damaging winds of 60+ mph.

Those types of winds could cause damage along with knocking down trees or tree limbs. Wind damage has the potential to cause at least scattered power outages in the region too.

The conditions in the lower atmosphere this afternoon are also favorable for rotation in a few of the storms so isolated tornadoes are a possibility.

If a warning were to be issued for your area, you must seek shelter immediately. Go to the lowest, most interior room of your home like your basement. If you’re not home, then seek shelter in the nearest building.

There should be heavy rain as the storms move through as well, but they are moving quick enough to minimize the threat for flooding. If any area were t be hit but more than one thunderstorm with heavy rain than the flood threat would increase

What should I do before it gets stormy?

Like in any case where storms are a threat make sure you have batteries for flashlights and fully charge your cell phone, so you have access to the latest weather data when you are away from your TV or computer.

Remember when thunder roars, head indoors. Stay tuned to NewsChannel 9 for updates and any warnings that may be issued.