SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – All quiet out there now with improving road conditions after a snowy, icy night, but what’s ahead to round out the week? Here are the latest details.

The worst is over with a quieter Thursday on tap

Thankfully, the steadiest and heaviest precipitation is long gone, with a quieter Thursday on tap, allowing everyone to clean things up around CNY.

Clouds rule the sky today with just a touch of patchy freezing drizzle/mist around. Untreated areas, including less traveled roads, parking lots and sidewalks will remain slick/sloppy this morning but should improve as the day progresses.

With temperatures slowly rising into the mid to upper 30s Syracuse south bound this afternoon and evening will make for mainly wet roads here. However, north of Syracuse, east of Lake Ontario into the North Country, any untreated surfaces remain slick/sloppy through the day.

Colder air returning

An area of low pressure will quickly track across Central New York Thursday evening with some rain showers for most, but a wintry mix across areas east of Lake Ontario into the Watertown region. Counterclockwise, gusty northwest winds on the backside of this departing low will tap some chilly air up in Canada.

There should be a burst of snow moving through much of the area between about 4 and 7 am with the arrival of the colder air. With the cold air moving over a warmer than normal Lake Ontario we expect a spray of lake effect snow showers from the Finger Lakes east to the Syracuse area on Friday following the burst of snow early Friday morning.

We expect a coating to an inch or two of snow for everyone between midnight and 7 am Friday, followed by another 1 to as much as 3 inches of lake effect fluff between about Syracuse and Auburn on Friday. The rest of CNY won’t see anything more than a coating to an inch Friday.

Above is the snowfall forecast between midnight and 7 am



For everyone it is a blustery, colder day with temperatures holding in the low to mid 20s but with the wind it feels like it is in the single digits. Brrr…

Weekend relatively quiet

The last weekend of February is pretty quiet in Central New York, but we won’t be precipitation free.

While not triggered by Lake Ontario, snow showers break out late Saturday morning and afternoon. This comes as a disturbance in the jet stream winds aloft passes by to the north. We don’t expect any accumulation. Temperatures aren’t as cold as Friday, but still chilly 20s to near 30 with much less wind.

As even milder air tries to return Sunday there should be a few more snow showers and even rain showers in lower elevations with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 30s…

Stay tuned for more details.