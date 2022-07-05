SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After a few days of dry weather, a bit of rain is finally making its return to CNY.

TONIGHT:

A cold front swings through tonight with a few more showers and possibly a storm mainly during the evening.

Lows drop into the low 60s with decreasing humidity somewhat overnight too.

WEDNESDAY:

We’ll wake up Wednesday morning with lingering clouds and a few spotty, stray showers, especially south and east of Syracuse. Have patience, though, because by the afternoon high pressure will help clear the sky out so we can enjoy another wonderful CNY summer afternoon!

Highs Wednesday afternoon climb to near 80 with a nice little breeze too.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

High pressure crests overhead Wednesday night and provides us with another comfortable summer night under a clear to partly cloudy sky. Lows drop into the 50s.

THURSDAY:

By Thursday, high pressure slides east of us during the day resulting in a bit of a southerly flow of warmer, and a bit more humid air as the day progresses. Sunshine should mix with more clouds later in the day too with a very slight risk of a spotty shower towards sunset too, but most get through Thursday rain free.

High temperatures should be back up into the low to mid 80s. Yes, it will be a great pool and or beach day!

Late Thursday night into the start of Friday is the next best chance of seeing showers and possibly a storm ahead of yet another stronger cold front.