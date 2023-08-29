SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Should we keep the umbrella nearby through midweek? Find out below…

Pretty quiet evening, but…

After a mainly dry evening, a batch of rain and an embedded storm or two with a wave of low pressure is expected to move across parts of CNY, especially near and south and east of Syracuse primarily after midnight.

Due to some heavy rain, especially south and east of Syracuse, there’s a Flood Watch in effect for Chenango County late tonight into the start of Wednesday due to the potential of flooding.

It’s another mild and muggy night with lows in the 60s, and there could be patchy fog around too.

It’s a changeable Wednesday

As the cold front swings through midday Wednesday, we do expect a few more showers, but much of Wednesday looks dry. Humidity is slowly dropping Wednesday, especially during the afternoon with cooler air and a gusty northwest wind kicking up for the afternoon.

Highs should make the low to perhaps mid 70s before dropping back into the 60s during the evening with the wind making it feel cooler.

Meanwhile, our friends in Florida and other parts of the Southeast will be dealing with the wrath of ‘Idalia’ as the storm likely makes landfall as a major hurricane with winds over 115 mph midweek! Click here for more details.

Beautiful stretch starts Thursday!

Nice and comfortably cool Thursday with highs only in the low 70s despite lots of late August sunshine.

High temperatures rebound to near 80 by the end of the week, and solid 80s return right through the Labor Day holiday weekend with 90 degree heat not out of the question by Labor Day itself! Yes, summer is far from over CNY!

