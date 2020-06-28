Nashville reaches same high temperature 6 days in a row

NASHVILLE (WSYR-TV) — Reaching the exact same high temperature 6 days in a row isn’t “normal,” but it happened Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee!

According to the National Weather Service, Nashville reached a high of 88° for the sixth day in a row. It’s the first time in 150 years that the high temperature was the exact same for six days in a row.

Since 1902, Syracuse has never had six consecutive days of the same high temperature.

The longest stretch of repetitive temperatures is four days. The highest temperature that’s been repeated that many times is 89°. This streak happened July 14-17, 1968. The streak was broken on the 18th when the high temperature reached 90°.

