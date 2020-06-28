Nashville reaches same high temperature 6 days in a row

NASHVILLE (WSYR-TV) — Reaching the exact same high temperature 6 days in a row isn’t “normal,” but it happened Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee!

Forget the Saharan dust. We have something more remarkable. Today, for the 6th day in a row, the high temperature at Nashville was exactly 88°. I think we have reached a "Groundhog Day" level of repetitiveness. Cue up Sonny & Cher. — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) June 27, 2020

According to the National Weather Service, Nashville reached a high of 88° for the sixth day in a row. It’s the first time in 150 years that the high temperature was the exact same for six days in a row.

Yesterday was 6th day in a row with a high temp exactly 88°, first time in 150 years that high temp same 6 consecutive days in Nashville. Records show at hotel El San Chuan in Puerto Rico 6/9/59, 10 occurred even 6 times in a row in a game of Roulette. Odds: 3,010,936,384 to 1! pic.twitter.com/XdFDBIrTlh — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) June 28, 2020

Since 1902, Syracuse has never had six consecutive days of the same high temperature.

The longest stretch of repetitive temperatures is four days. The highest temperature that’s been repeated that many times is 89°. This streak happened July 14-17, 1968. The streak was broken on the 18th when the high temperature reached 90°.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9