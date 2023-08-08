CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The National Weather Service out of Binghamton confirmed Tuesday, August 8, that a tornado touched down in parts of Tompkins and Cortland Counties Monday afternoon.

The storm was rated an EF1 tornado with top winds of 90 mph. It formed near Harford and tracked north-northeast for 11 miles before dissipating near the Tioughnioga River three miles south of McGraw.

It first touched down at 5:13 pm Monday at the intersection of Route 38 and Purvis Road in eastern Tompkins County.

NewsChannel 9 viewers Sean Farrell, Mike Niziol and Daniel Harding sent us videos of the tornado spotted in Tompkins and Courtland Counties, which can be seen below.

The storm travelled toward Virgil and caused its most widespread damage near Clute Road. Several trees were uprooted and snapped. The roof of a large store building was partially torn up.

There were more trees brought down along Stafford and West River Roads.

There was damage in a wooded area between West River Road and the Tioughnioga River before the tornado lifted off the ground at 5:36 pm.

The National Weather Service will send an additional survey team to Vernon in Oneida County Wednesday to inspect damage from a potential tornado.

A separate National Weather Service survey team from Buffalo was in Turin (Lewis County) Tuesday but has yet to determine if damage from a Monday evening storm was due to a tornado.