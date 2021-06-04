National Weather Service confirms tornado in Oneida County Thursday

Weather
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)- Central New York was under a threat for severe weather Thursday June 4. The National Weather Service issued several severe thunderstorm warnings that afternoon, mainly in Oneida, Chenango, Cortland and Otsego counties.

Meteorologists from the Binghamton office were sent to Lee Center in Oneida county after seeing extensive damage to a farm. A warning was not issued for this particular storm, it didn’t even have lightning.

Dave Nicosia, Acting Meteorologist-in-Charge/Warning Coordination Meteorologist explains why this storm was unique and how important it is to take severe weather threats seriously.

