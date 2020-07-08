Nearly 50 year old Syracuse heat record challenged by this weekend

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

Central New York is well into its second heat wave of the summer season with more heat expected through the end of this week.

That means the odds are increasing that we will challenge a long-standing Syracuse record: most consecutive days reaching or exceeding 90 degrees.

The current record is eight days set back in late August and early September 1973. This stretch of heat started during the then seven-day long New York State Fair. Opening Day saw the temperature reach 88 degrees then the next six day were at least 90 degrees. The heat peaked just after the Fair ended with 93 recorded on both September 4th and 5th.

Our forecast for the next four days in Syracuse is for temperatures in the 90s and if that is the case through Saturday, we would tie the record at eight days. It looks less likely we would break the record as temperatures are expected to only be in the 80s on Sunday.