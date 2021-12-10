NEW: 2021 aiming to be one of the hottest and wettest years in Syracuse

As we head toward the end of 2021, we are closely watching some yearly weather numbers for Syracuse.

First, there are the temperatures. We had a very warm summer (warmest August ever) that extended into the fall (warmest October ever) and that puts us in position to end up with one of warmest years on record.

Through the first week of December our average temperature was 53 degrees, or second warmest, through this point in the year.

To stay there we are going to need some mild weather the rest of this month. The one year ahead of us, 2012, and the next two behind us, 1931 and 2020, had very warm Decembers.

As it looks to us now, the next week to 10 days should be quite warm by December standards so odds are we won’t drop below the 2nd warmest year on record.

Could we pass 2012 and become the warmest year in Syracuse recorded history?

Highly unlikely. December 2012 was almost 5 degrees above normal. That was the 7th warmest December on record but we would have to end up 3 degrees above the current record for warmest December ever (set in 2015) to pass 2012.

Still, it is important to note that when all is said and done and 2021 numbers are finalized, 4 of the top 6 warmest years in Syracuse have come since 2011. Another sign of our changing climate.

Of course, rain was also a big story. It was wet throughout the summer. Each of the summer months of June, July and August ended up with more than 6 inches of rain. This is first time that has happened in Syracuse.

That has put us at the 13th wettest year on record. If we can manage another inch and a half of rain and melted snow in the next three weeks we could slide into 10th place.

This reminds us of one of the climate oddities in Syracuse history. The Top 5 wettest years in Syracuse all had 50 inches or more (the only times in recorded history) and they all occurred between 1972 and 1976.

We’ll keep you updated with final numbers and a yearly summary when 2022 arrives.