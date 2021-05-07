NEW: A step backwards as cool weather lingers in CNY through mid month

It hasn’t been the best start to May 2021 in Syracuse. We began with some snow in the air on May 1, and there it rained six days of the first week of the month.

While temperatures have been close to normal for that first week, it looks like an extended stretch of below normal days is in our future. Our latest 7-day forecast shows high temperatures all below normal for the middle of May!

To get a sense for what is happening we look to the jet stream level of the atmosphere, about 20,000 feet up. Through this weekend, the main branch of the jet remains locked in well to our south, so we think this Mother’s Day weekend is likely to feature highs only in the 50s.

This pattern remains in place next week in large part to what is happening to our east out over the Atlantic Ocean. A ridge of high pressure is forcing the jet stream winds aloft to poke north toward Greenland, causing what meteorologists call a “Greenland Block” to form. This forces cooler air down over the Northeast United States.

The 6 to 10 day forecast bears that out showing the best odds for below normal temperatures the end of next week into next weekend throughout the East. While it may be doom and gloom to some, at least there should be a few sunny, dry days during the middle of the week.

There is some good news, however, as we enter the last half of May. The ‘Greenland Block’ looks to shift a bit farther east which forces the coolest air back north into Canada. While the 8 to 14 day forecast still has the best chance of warmer than normal air to our southwest, Central New York should see its temperatures become more seasonable starting the third week in May. The normal high by that point is near 70 degrees.