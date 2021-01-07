NEW: Are there signs winter is really getting ready to start ??

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

In the coming days and weeks you will be bombarded with headlines on social media about wintry weather and the Polar Vortex returning to the Eastern United States before the end of the month.

In short, here is what we know as far as Central New York is concerned. A change in the pattern is coming but we won’t feel the full effects until we get past the middle of the month. That will mean, at the very least, colder and also snowier weather. In other words, more typical Central New York winter weather.

Let’s try to cut through the inevitable hype and answer the questions that are probably at the top of your mind right now.

So, you’re saying Central New York is getting a storm? No, we are saying is that the pattern coming up is more FAVORABLE for stormy weather. An early time frame to key in on is January 18th through January 21st. However, trying to pinpoint exactly where low pressure (aka a storm) will be two weeks out or more in time is next to impossible. There could be a storm or two along the East Coast, but they could end up too far to our east or south to impact us.

I better get ready for the Polar Vortex, right? We are always watching what is happening to the Polar Vortex and what it will do throughout the winter. It is a term used to explain a weather feature aloft that develops near the North Pole. During the winter months it can make trips south into lower latitudes.

So far this Winter, the Polar Vortex has been strong and confined close to the pole. Now, however, there are signals that sudden warming is taking place aloft in the stratosphere. That is the layer above the troposphere (where our weather occurs). This warming causes the Polar Vortex to weaken allowing cold air to drop south into parts of the Northern Hemisphere. For many, but not all, times the Polar Vortex weakens, cold arctic air drops into the Eastern United States.

What is the temperature of Lake Ontario right now and how does that figure in? Our air temperatures were well above normal in November and December so it will come as no surprise that Lake Ontario’s water temperature is above normal. In fact, going into the start of the New Year, it stood at the 3rd highest temperature in the last 25 years.

That is obviously potential fuel for lake effect snow when we get cold enough air crossing the lake along with a favorable wind direction.

Should I be doing anything to get ready for this change? Probably night right now. We are in the peak of the winter season and you’ve probably done most, if not all, of the prep you need to do. Your snowblower is likely serviced and gassed up. You’ve got your snow tires on and you’ve had some practice driving in snowy weather.

The bottom line is the pattern seems destined to change here in another week or two and as we get closer to the end of the month the details will come into better focus and we can give you several days’ notice as to whether there is going to be impactful weather whether it is an East Coast storm, heavy lake effect snow or just your mid-winter bitter cold. For skiers and snowmobilers, at least there is some hope after such a slow start to winter.