NEW: Big pattern change coming…

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)- To put it mildly, or should I say warmly, it has been a very warm start to June in CNY!

How warm through the first 8 days of the month? Try just over 10 degrees above average with an average temperature just over 74 degrees!! If we were to stay on this temperature pace, it would end up being the warmest June on record, but…it appears things are going to be changing in a big way come next week.

The jet stream, or controller of the movement of air masses and storm systems, is starting to shift its position, at least somewhat, right into the weekend. It’ll make a more significant change heading into next week.

All indications are pointing towards the jet stream dropping pretty far south of the Northeast early to mid-next week. This will result in the unseasonably warm high temperatures (mainly 80s through the weekend) to transition to the 70s. We could possibly even struggle to get out of the 60s for a day or two next week! Nighttime lows for a couple of nights may very well drop into the 40s too, especially in outlying areas.

With the dip in the jet stream, cooler air aloft and down at the ground over CNY, we do also expect there to be at least scattered showers and possibly a few storms the first part of next week. That said, though, at this point no one day Monday through Wednesday next week looks to be a washout by any means.

If you are not a fan of the mid-summer heat and humidity we’ve been feeling lately you are going to love much of next week! On the flip side, if you have been loving the weather this month so far, don’t worry because it looks like by Father’s Day weekend temperatures will at least be back to normal, if not above average again. By the way, the average high come Father’s Day weekend is 79°.

Remember summer does not officially start until the night of June 20th at 11:32, which happens to be Father’s Day this year.