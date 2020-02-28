NEW: Blizzard Warnings cancelled, but lake effect continues tonight

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

Blizzard Warnings have been cancelled for the counties east of Lake Ontario as of mid-afternoon on Friday. However, lake effect snow will continue to impact Central New York into the start of the weekend.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego Counties until 4 a.m. on Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory for lake effect snow has been posted for Wayne, northern Cayuga, Onondaga and Madison counties. The advisory runs until 1 p.m. Saturday.

Heavy lake effect snow will start Friday evening over Jefferson county and then drop south into Oswego and Lewis counties. Although travel won’t be as difficult as Thursday and Thursday night, snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour, along with gusty winds will cause whiteouts at times in these counties making for rough travel at times.

Overnight the lake snow moves farther south into the Syracuse area and weakens. Still several inches of snow can be expected in Syracuse by shortly after sunrise Saturday.

Lighter snow showers continue through the midday and the afternoon.

