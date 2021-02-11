NEW: Central New York is about to get into an active week’s worth of weather

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

With Central New York finally settled into a mid-winter pattern the last three weeks, things are about to get more active over the next week.

We’ve got a pool of very cold air over Canada into the middle of the country while the jet stream bisects the Eastern United States. This gives us three good opportunities for winter weather the next 7 days.

Here are the three upcoming events broken down with their POTENTIAL impacts on Central New York:

EVENT #1

Timing: Saturday Night

Impacts: Steady snow arrives Saturday evening as two lows, one over the Great Lakes and one off the East Coast, move close by. This is a widespread snowfall for us in Central New York with 1 to 4 inches expected. The heaviest snow comes during the middle of the night and is tapering to flurries just before daybreak Sunday. This timing should help minimize the impacts of the first event. It may be enough to slow folks down for early church services but roads should be good in the afternoon and evening for Valentine’s Day dinners.

EVENT #2

Timing: Tuesday

Impacts: One area of low pressure moves up the Appalachian Mountains Monday night and transfers its energy to a new low forming off the East Coast. Cold air from eastern Canada is in place over Central New York ahead of this system so we expect another widespread snowfall.

The snowfall with this event is likely heavier with the possibility of 6 inches or more over the heart of Central New York. That snowfall amount and the timing coming right during the middle of the day will cause a greater impact in terms of travel.

EVENT #3

Timing: Thursday afternoon/night

Impacts: For this event, low pressure tracking up the Appalachians and not off the East Coast means there is a greater chance of warm air being drawn north aloft. This results in precipitation starting as snow, perhaps even heavy at times, but there is more likely to be a changeover to sleet, freezing rain and possibly even just plain rain Thursday night. In this scenario, icing would be more of a concern.

We will caution at this early point things can and likely will change, especially with Events 2 and 3. One thing we have noticed from our computer models over the last week is their tendency of making storm systems 5 to 7 days out in time stronger than what actually happens. Case in point: Event #1. Earlier in the week this had all the makings of a snowstorm with a foot of snow for CNY and now here we are talking about a snowfall of 4 inches or less Saturday night.

The bottom line is these are our initial projections, but you’ll want to keep checking back with us as we get more information and fine-tune the forecast.