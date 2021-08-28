NEW: Changes to cooler/less humid weather coming to Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)– For the last three weeks it seems that Syracuse and Central New York has endured relentless heat and humidity. Most daytime highs have at least been in the 80s with some 90 degree heat sprinkled in. For ten days during this time, the temperature has failed to drop below 70 degrees! Going into the last weekend in August, Syracuse stood at the second warmest August on record.

That changes early next week.

The change takes place once a cold front moves through Central New York Monday afternoon. It is accompanied by some showers and storms but more importantly a more seasonable and less humid air mass.

The jet stream winds aloft turn to the northwest and that is what drives the cooler and drier air mass. Notice how we are actually forecasting some days in the 70s next week.

The odds are the seasonably cool weather could hold into the middle of September as indicated by the latest 8 to 14 day forecast.

While we should have a string of dry days, there is one fly in the ointment for the middle of the week – Ida.

Hurricane Ida will strike the Louisiana coast Sunday as a major hurricane and take a turn to the northeast as it weakens. Although the center of what is left of Ida passes to our south Wednesday, we could be on the northern fringe of a shield of rain. If future runs of our computer models end up tracking the storm farther north, Central New York COULD be a candidate for heavy rain. Stay tuned.