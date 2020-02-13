NEW: Cold coming to CNY, Wind Chill Advisory up for some

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Lewis and Jefferson counties from 4 am to 10 am Friday morning.

A cold front moves through central New York late Thursday afternoon allowing an arctic air mass to build into the region. Temperatures for all end up in the single digits by morning with enough of a breeze to put wind chills below zero.

In the Advisory area, wind chills will range from 10 to 20 below zero. That means frost bite is possible on exposed skin in 30 minutes.

As temperatures rise midday Friday and the wind dies down wind chills won’t be as extreme.

