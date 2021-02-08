NEW: Cold locked in for mid February; chances for snow continue

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

(Updated: Monday Evening)

We’ve talked about colder air returning to Central New York for the last couple of weeks and it looks like we will be getting a piece of arctic air although the middle of the country bears the brunt of the cold.

A piece of the Polar Vortex has dropped into Canada and the jet stream winds aloft later in the week show the core of the coldest air filtering into the Lower 48.

This is just the beginning of what should be a pretty chilly and, in some places, downright frigid time.

The National Weather Service 6 to 10 and 8 to 14-day forecasts (which go into the last week of February) show a strong signal for cold air across the United States, especially the mid-section.

Although the first week of February still ended up warmer than normal for Syracuse, that will change during the middle of the month. The next 7 days all feature high temperatures below normal in Syracuse.

While we will have chances for snow heading through this second week of February, Central New York is likely spared any widespread, large snowfalls like we saw the first couple of days of the month.

While the jet stream is delivering colder air to us, it is not taking bigger ‘dips’ (or is amplified enough) or low-pressure systems to strengthen rapidly.

However, we do expect the cold air to cause some heavier lake effect snow during the middle of this week. Click here to get the details on where and how much snow parts of the region can expect.

One system to watch for more significant widespread snow, though, comes out of the Deep South at the end of the week and heads to the Northeast later Saturday into Sunday (Valentine’s Day). There are still questions as to the exact track of this storm but this one does appear to have a better chance to strengthen than any other we are watching this week.

Check back with us through the week as we will have further updates.