NEW: Cold to dominate CNY through mid-February

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

The weather over Central New York has been behaving more and more like winter the last couple of weeks and now it looks like more cold air is headed our way taking us right through the middle of the month of February.

Cold air is building over far northern Canada and starting this weekend, the jet stream winds aloft will begin to drop south and usher this air into the Central and Eastern United States. The first shot of colder air arrives Saturday, but a bigger push arrives early next week.

It looks like the cold sticks around when it gets here.

A look at the latest 8 to 14 day forecast from the National Weather Service shows the below normal temperatures holding through the middle of the month.

If these trends continue, February 2021 may be Syracuse’s first month with below normal temperatures since last May.

The cold will be ushered in by a storm system that moves into the Northeast this weekend. At the very least, this system should bring us some widespread snow but our computer models are struggling with how a couple of pieces of energy come together, one in the northern branch of the jet stream and another coming at us from the southern branch.

Even if these two pieces of energy don’t come together, we likely still see SOME accumulating snow Sunday. However, if these two systems do come together, or phase, then we’ll get another Nor’easter with a significant snowfall of 6 inches or more.

The jury is still out which scenario unfolds.

Beyond Sunday the cold air moves in and is with us for a while (as mentioned above).

It appears the biggest threat next week would be for heavy lake effect snow and the wind flow would favor areas east of Lake Ontario, especially the Tug Hill, the first half of the week. Given Lake Ontario’s water temperature is still running above normal, this is shaping up to be a lake effect event capable of producing FEET of snow in the Monday through Wednesday time frame.

Stay tuned.