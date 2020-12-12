NEW: Colder next week but does it mean a storm for CNY?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

While it is mild over Central New York this weekend with some rain showers, there are definitely some signs of some more typical December-like weather next week.

While snow is a possibility during the middle of next week it is not guaranteed Central New York would receive any heavy snow.

Here is what we know as of Friday evening….

IT WILL GET COLDER:

Jet stream winds aloft will take a dip over the Northeast early next week bringing some of the coldest air we’ve seen so far this early winter season.

It comes on gradually with seasonable mid-30s on Monday but after that expect temperatures in the 25 to 30-degree range from Tuesday through Friday. The normal high for the middle of next week is in the middle 30s.

We feel most confident in this part of our 7-day forecast as there is good agreement from all our computer models that the cold will arrive.

WEDNESDAY/WEDNESDAY NIGHT IS TIME TO KEY IN ON:

Surface low pressure is expected to spin up over the Deep South Tuesday afternoon then head toward Cape Hatteras Wednesday morning. This low will strengthen as it moves northeast and tracks the New England Coast.

This big picture view of the development of the storm seems locked in but of course, the ‘devil is in the details’ specifically with regards to how close to the coast the storm comes. This ultimately impacts whether Central New York sees any significant snow or not. One possible solution is we see very little snow.

MODELS NOT YET IN AGREEMENT:

When watching how our weather unfolds 4 or 5 days out in time, we focus on what is going on in the upper atmosphere and how our computer models think it changes over time.

Going into Friday there was a split in our computer models broken down into two camps.

Two of the models, the American and Canadian, do not bring together two ‘pieces’ of energy in the upper atmosphere and our surface low strengthens but stays far enough south to spare Central New York. It is more of a problem for Pennsylvania into Southern New England.

A third model, the European, does combine that upper-level energy, and our Wednesday storm is stronger and a bit farther north. Although Syracuse and much of Central New York would be spared the heaviest snow in this scenario, we would still end up with some accumulation

BOTTOM LINE:

Part of the problem is a piece of what turns into Wednesday’s storm is still out over the Northern Pacific Ocean where data about the atmosphere is less widespread than over the United States.

By Sunday night this piece of energy comes off the Pacific Ocean into the Pacific Northwest and things should into clear view. After that, we should have a better idea of whether this storm is a real threat or whether it passes us by.

Until then any talk of snow or no snow and or even how much ‘could’ fall is pure speculation.

We’ll keep updating this story as the weekend progresses.