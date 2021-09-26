NEW: Consistent September in Syracuse warmth leads to a record

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)-

We are almost a week into the astronomical Fall season and Central New York is still awaiting the arrival of a true push of autumnal air.

While any record heat has been lacking this September (we’ve only been above 80 degrees on two days), Syracuse has been consistently ‘warm’ all month long.

As sign of the consistency shows up in a record we did break Sunday afternoon. We reached 72 F for the high which made it 24 consecutive days hitting at least 70 degrees, a record for the month of September. The old record was 23 straight days in 2002

In addition, September 2021 likely ends up in the Top Ten warmest Septembers on record. This continues a whole separate streak of eight years in a row with above normal temperatures for September. Over the last decade only one year, 2013, had a cooler than normal September.

This recent surge of warmth in the ninth month of the year meant the new 30-year averages calculated at the end of 2020 showed a .9 F increase in Septembers temperatures.