NEW: Could July 2020 be Syracuse’s hottest month ever?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

After a torrid start to this July, Central New York’s temperatures are back closer to normal as we head into the middle of the month. Still, we could be looking at an all-time record before the month is through.

Through the first 15 days of the month, the average temperature in Syracuse was 78.1 degrees, which is almost seven degrees above normal and almost two degrees higher than the current warmest month of all-time in Syracuse: July 1955.

While a lot can happen between now and July 31, the pattern headed our way through at least mid-next week favors more 90-degree heat as we experienced earlier in the month.

We could have 90-degree weather for the upcoming weekend. The jet stream winds aloft are lifting well north into Canada again and that will allow heat building in the middle of the country to journey into Central New York and the Northeast

We are challenging this monthly record despite not setting any daily record high temperature just yet. It has been the consistency of the heat that has carried us within reach of the record warmest month.

Yes, we’ve had eight 90-degree days this July but more importantly, there have been no ‘cool’ days. Every day this month the high temperature has reached at least 80 degrees.

Even when the 90-degree weather breaks again next week temperatures should stay above normal until just before the end of the month. The current 8 to 14-day forecast shows a continuation of above-normal temperatures.

So what do we need to happen these next two weeks to challenge and break the record of July 1955?

For one, we don’t have to continue to average seven degrees above normal like the first half of the month. It would only take an average of four degrees above normal the rest of the way to reach the record.

Put another way, if our highs average 86 degrees and lows 65 degrees between now and July 31 we will end up with the hottest month ever. From our vantage point the odds look good this will happen.

We’ll keep you posted.