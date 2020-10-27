NEW: Could ‘Zeta’ bring CNY late week snowfall?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Halloween is not until Saturday, but there could be some ‘tricks’ weather-wise for Central New York before then.

Here is what we are watching Thursday night into Friday,

First, a strong area of low pressure in the upper atmosphere is coming east out of Four Corners of the Desert Southwest.

The next ingredient is Zeta. Zeta is a hurricane heading into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday with eyes on the Louisiana coast for landfall late afternoon Wednesday.

Once Zeta makes landfall, the storm in the upper atmosphere to its west will ‘kick’ Zeta quickly to the northeast. Zeta will weaken to just a topical depression when it passes to our south Thursday night and Friday morning. Given the tropical nature of Zeta, there is likely lots of moisture moving into Central New York and the uncertainty at this point is whether it mainly falls as rain or whether we will change to snow.

Temperatures in Central New York preceding the storm Thursday will still manage to rise close to 50 degrees. To get snow Thursday night into Friday we are going to have to rely on dry air in the lower atmosphere and the strength of Zeta to help cool us into the 30s. In particular, the stronger Zeta remains into Thursday night/Friday morning the greater the chance for us to cool and the greater the chance for accumulating snow.

Given this is an early winter season event there are a couple of things to keep in mind. The month of October has been warm so some snow initially will melt as it reaches the ground. In addition, the elevation is key. Temperatures should be marginal for snow throughout the event, especially in lower elevations like Syracuse. The best chance for snow accumulation is over higher elevations where temperatures are closer to freezing.

There is still quite a bit of uncertainty so it may not be until early Thursday morning (when Zeta is inland) that we have a better handle on how all these ‘pieces’ will interact. We’ll have updates throughout the week.