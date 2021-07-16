NEW: Flash Flood Watch issued for parts of Central New York

SYRACUSE  (WSYR-TV)

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for portions of central New York Saturday morning through Sunday morning. 

A slow-moving cold front will stall over Central New York Friday evening.  Low pressure tracks northeast along this front from the Ohio Valley this evening into New York State Saturday leading to numerous showers and storms which could cause heavy rain.

With recent heavy rain, the ground in some areas is already very saturated. Rainfall rates of 1-2” an hour could lead to localized flash flooding.

According to the National Weather Service, a Flash Flood Watch means the threat of flash flooding exists. If you are in the watch area you should monitor weather conditions closely and remember if you come across a flooded out road or walkway never try to cross it with your vehicle or by foot. TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN…

