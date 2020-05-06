NEW: Frost advisories issued for parts of Central New York overnight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

A Frost Advisory has been issued overnight Tuesday for Onondaga, Cayuga, Seneca, Oswego and Wayne Counties until 8 am Wednesday morning.

Partly cloudy skies and light winds has allowed temperatures to drop quickly this evening with low temperatures in the low to mid 30s shortly after midnight.  This would lead to frost that could damage sensitive vegetation.

Increasing clouds later tonight will cause temperatures to level off then eventually start to rise before sunrise.

