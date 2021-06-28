NEW: Heat Advisories back in effect Tuesday

A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of Central New York Tuesday from late morning till 8 pm due to the impact from expected excessive heat and humidity.

Heat indices across much of CNY during the afternoon and early evening will range from the mid to upper 90s! The combination of temperatures in the low to mid 90s Tuesday afternoon and early evening with dew points mainly in the upper 60s to low 70s is what will make the feel like temperatures so oppressive and dangerous.

If you have to be outside for an extended period of time after 11 am through about 8 pm, be sure to stay hydrated and do what you can to stay cool and out of direct sunlight. For more details on heat safety tips click here.