NEW: In spite of melting snow, Syracuse gets its White Christmas

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

In spite of dry weather for six days and warmer than normal temperatures the last few days in central New York, Syracuse ended up with a White Christmas. The official measurement at the Syracuse airport in North Syracuse at 7 am Christmas morning was 1 inch even though patches of bare ground are commonplace around Syracuse.

The historical odds of at least an inch on the ground Christmas in Syracuse is 62%. This Christmas, snow cover stretched from New England into the Great Lakes, the Northern Plains and the Rockies.

While temperatures made it into the mid 40s in Syracuse Christmas Day it was far from a record high. The record still stands at 66 F on Christmas 1932. As recently as Christmas 2014 we were 59 and 54 in 2015.