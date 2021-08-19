NEW: It’s officially Syracuse’s wettest summer in nearly 100 years!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — It is no secret it has been a wet summer in Syracuse, but with the latest dose of tropical downpours this week, we are now second wettest summer on record when using the meteorological summer months of June through August.

We are now over 19 and a half inches with more than a week to go before we flip the calendar to September.

Normal rainfall from June through August is 11.12”

This is the wettest summer in Syracuse since 1922, or just about 100 years! Records in Syracuse go back to 1902.

Unlike most of our wettest summers on record where one or two months have account for much of the rainfall surplus, 2021 is a bit different with the rain spread over all three months. This is the first summer where at least six inches of rain has fallen in June, July AND August.

The rainfall that put us into second place was courtesy of the remains of Tropical Storm Fred. In fact, during the 24 hours from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning 3.57” fell which meant we had the equivalent of a full months of rain in just one day!

It is quite a climb to take over the top spot for wettest Summer: over 23 inches in 1922 but the way this summer has gone we wouldn’t rule anything out.