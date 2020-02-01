NEW: January in Syracuse ends up as one of the warmest on record

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

The first month of 2020 in Syracuse is going to be known for its warmth and lack of snowfall.

It ended up as the 12th warmest January with temperatures running 7.4 degrees above normal. Recently, January 2002, 2006 and 2012 were all warmer than this past January.

Year Temp 1932 37.1 1933 36.0 1937 33.8 1913 33.8 2006 33.4 1990 33.2 1950 33.1 2002 32.9 1906 31.5 2012 31.1 1916 31.1 2020 31.0

The warmth was highlighted by back to back record-breaking days, first when it was 67 on January 11th and then 65 on January 12th. These days were both more than 30 degrees above normal! 25 out of the 31 days in this past January ended up with high temperatures above normal.

We only had 16.2” of snow last month which is well below the normal of 34” but far from a record low. Since records have been kept at the airport (1949), the least snow in January was 8.4” in January 2017, just three years ago. How soon we forget. Less than a foot of snow also fell in January 2008 and 2013.

Year Snowfall 2017 8.4” 2008 10.1” 2013 11.6” 1975 11.8” 1973 11.9” 2006 12.1” 1995 13.4” 1962 13.6” 1952 14.5” 1974 15.5” 2020 16.2”

Seasonally, Syracuse has yet to crack 4 feet of snow and is running more than 30 inches below normal through this point in the season.

There was enough rain in January to make up for the lack of snow, so no drought issues across the area. We ended up with 2.85” which is about a third of an inch above normal and that comes on the heels of a wet December, too. Folks that rely on moisture from the Winter snowpack for their wells or farming come Spring shouldn’t worry just yet. Precipitation since December 1st in Syracuse is actually running about an inch and a quarter above normal.