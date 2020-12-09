NEW: Jupiter & Saturn create ‘Christmas Star’ later in December

The Milky Way’s Galactic Centre and Jupiter (brightest spot at center top) are seen from the countryside near the small town of Reboledo, department of Florida, Uruguay, early on August 24, 2020. (Photo by MARIANA SUAREZ/AFP via Getty Images)

On December 21, the winter solstice, sky gazers will be treated to a rare sight: Jupiter and Saturn almost touching one another in the early evening sky. That night they are separated by just one-tenth of a degree. To put that in perspective, if you were to hold your pinky outstretched to the sky that is a width of 1 degree.

Because of the timing, this conjunction is being called “The Christmas Star.”

Jupiter and Saturn come close to one another about every 20 years with this pairing of the largest planets are also called the “Great Conjunction” by astronomers. This happens because Jupiter travels around the sun every dozen years while Saturn takes nearly 30 years. Thus Jupiter is ‘catching up’ with Saturn every 20 years in the sky.

This will be the closest Saturn and Jupiter have appeared in the sky since 1623 AD!

Both planets have been in close proximity since this summer and have been quite prominent in the southern sky.

To view the conjunction later this month, you’ll need to keep a couple of things in mind. First, start looking about 45 minutes after sunset so in the Syracuse area that would be about 5:15 pm. Also, these two planets appear low in the southwestern sky so make sure you find a view in that direction that is clear of trees, buildings, and other objects that may obstruct your view.

While you don’t need special equipment to see these two planets if you have a telescope or a good pair of binoculars handy you will also have a good view of some of the moons of both planets in the same field of view.

Finally, we will need a bit of meteorological luck. December is typically one of our cloudiest months so let’s hope the clouds clear at least for a couple of hours right around sunset on December 21.

We’ll have another close ‘Great Conjunction’ in 2080.