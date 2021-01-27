NEW: Keeping an eye on the East Coast early next week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

We have focused a lot of attention on the cold for the late week and early part of the weekend in Central New York and rightly so. It is the coldest air so far this Winter season and wind chills will be below zero.

However, we also want to keep you up to date on an active and potential stormy early part of next week.

Here is the latest:

THE PATTERN IS FAVORABLE

In a broad sense, the overall pattern is favorable for a storm near the East Coast in the Sunday to Tuesday time frame.

While we are coming out of the core of the bitter cold air later this weekend, it remains cold enough for snow to fall early next week.

Also, a trough of low pressure aloft will be just off the East Coast early next week, which would favor an East Coast storm.

Finally, we are headed into early February, which is climatologically speaking, our busiest time of year for Nor’easters. Kind of like saying there will be a hurricane somewhere in the tropical Atlantic Ocean in September.

DEVIL IS IN THE DETAILS

Of course, the easy part is recognizing the favorable pattern for an East Coast storm but as we always preach more than 4 or 5 days out in time in the Winter: “The devil is in the details.”

We will be watching a carefully choreographed dance in the atmosphere where one low at the surface comes out of the Plains later this weekend, approaches the Appalachian Mountains, and transfers its energy to a new low just off the coast. How this unfolds and how stubborn the arctic air is over the Northeast will dictate where the storm goes from there.

One thing we have noticed this winter is that our computer models 5 to 7 days out in time have had a bias to place coastal systems farther south than what actually ends up happening.

As of Wednesday evening, though, we don’t know the exact track of next week’s system.

MODELS DISAGREE AT THIS POINT

One of the reasons we wrote this article is there is at least the chance for heavy snow in Central New York early next week. Some, but not all, of our many computer models have shown a dumping of snow while others keep the storm and the bulk of its snow to our south.

Let’s give it a couple of days for things to sort out and look for more consensus as to the track of the storm.

BOTTOM LINE

Part of the problem is a piece of what turns into next week’s storm is still out over the Pacific Ocean where data about the atmosphere is less widespread than over the United States.

By Friday, this piece of energy comes crashing into the California coast and things should come into a clearer view in the eyes of our computer models. After that, we’ll hopefully have a better idea of whether this storm is a real threat or whether it is likely to pass us by.

Keep in mind, though, we are still WAY too far out in time to post any expected snowfall maps since there is so much uncertainty on the path of the storm. That is not all that unusual this far in time and is actually to be expected. Now is just the time to be AWARE of the potential.

We’ll be looking closely at the data the next few days and have further updates going into the weekend