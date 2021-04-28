New language to look out for with severe thunderstorm warnings this summer

The National Weather Service is introducing new language to their severe thunderstorm warnings.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when a severe storm is happening or about to happen.

What’s new this year, is the thunderstorm damage threat description.

The National Weather Service says beginning in mid to late July 2021, they will add a considerable or destructive tag to their warnings to more clearly communicate storm impacts.

What specifics do you need to know?

There are specific parameters that will provoke the use of a considerable or destructive damage description from a thunderstorm.

Thunderstorm Damage (tag category) Wind Hail Diameter Wireless Emergency Alert? Standard Severe Thunderstorm 58 mph 1.00 inch (U.S. quarter) No Considerable 70 mph 1.75 inch (golfball) No Destructive 80 mph 2.75 inch (baseball) Yes Defined by the National Weather Service

If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued with destructive damage, you will receive a wireless emergency alert message, just as you receive them now for tornado warnings.

As always, the Storm Team will keep you informed with the latest alerts issued by the National Weather Service through LocalSYR.com and the Live Doppler 9 app.