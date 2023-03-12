SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

We may be only a week away from Spring but Mother Nature is getting ready to bring significant snow to Central New York

Are we definitely getting a storm?

Everything is pointing in that direction as of Sunday afternoon.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for most of Central New York and Winter Storm Warnings have been posted for Oneida, Chenango, Madison and Otsego counties.

Late in the weekend we are watching two separate systems, one area of low pressure moving through the Great Lakes and another area of low pressure in the Southeast. They will combine into one low off the East Coast that strengthens rapidly Monday overnight into Tuesday as it heads toward the New England Coast.

When does it start?

Even though Watches/Warnings go into effect Monday we are only getting lighter snow or even rain. Temperatures above freezing mean there is no impact on the roads.

It is Monday night into Tuesday that travel problems arise from increasing snow and eventually wind.

How much snow falls?

Between Monday night and Tuesday snow totals will vary across Central New York and are somewhat dependent on elevation.

Our thinking for the Syracuse area is 6-10″ but in the higher elevations of Southern Onondaga County points south and east of there up to a foot or more of snow is a distinct possibility by days end Tuesday.

The counties east of Syracuse under the warning could see some snow totals of a foot and a half!

What about the wind?

While initially the wind is not strong, a low pressure gathers strength of the New England Coast the winds pick up.

Northwesterly winds pick up to 20 to 30 mph Tuesday afternoon and could gust past 30 mph at times Tuesday evening.

This will cause blowing and drifting snow and for areas east of Syracuse with the heaviest snowfall, some downed tree limbs could cause some power outages.

When does everything end?

Some lingering snow showers continue into Wednesday morning but with little if any additional accumulation.

It is still a breezy day Wednesday before the wind dies down at night.

While we can’t promise this will be the last of the significant snow for the season, we can say a thaw is coming for the end of the week with 40s both Thursday and Friday.