NEW: November 2020 marks one of the warmest on record for Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Syracuse ended the month with its seventh warmest November on record. The average temperature of 45.6° F put us almost 5° above normal.

This warmth comes on the heels of two abnormally cool Novembers in a row. 2019 was the 13th coldest on record and 2018 was the 3rd coldest. Both November 2018 and 2019 had just one day where the temperature reached at least 60 degrees. This November we had ten such days, including a 62° F on Thanksgiving Day!

The month was highlighted by a week-long stretch of warm, sunny, and dry days early in the month, something rarely seen here in November. We ended up with six consecutive days in the 70s (a record), peaking with 78 degrees on the 10th, which was a record for the date and the warmest for so late in the season.

The very warm November combined with above-normal temperatures this September and October to give Syracuse its 8th warmest Fall on record.

It was also a dry November. Although more consistent rainfall the last week of the month pushed up our monthly total, we still ended up under 2.5 inches. In fact, a large part of Central New York remains under moderate drought as the month came to an end.

Not surprisingly, November was also well below in snowfall. Only 1.6” of snow fell putting it about 8″ below normal and the least November snow since 2015 when only 0.4” fell.

Weather records in Syracuse go back to 1902.