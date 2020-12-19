NEW: Rain, wind, snow, lake effect all possible around Christmas Eve/Day for CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Our midweek snowstorm is in the rear-view mirror and the weather is relatively quiet going through the weekend. However, heading toward the end of next week (coinciding with Christmas Eve/Christmas Day) the weather gets active in the eastern part of the U.S.

IT LOOKS LIKE A VARIETY OF WEATHER ISSUES:

Unlike this past week when it was cold enough for just snow, next week’s active weather will feature some mild temperatures and rain, gusty winds, a sharp change to cold weather and widespread snow followed by some localized lake effect. This all happens in the Thursday to Friday time frame.

JET STREAM’S WILD RIDE:

When the weather gets active, a wavier jet stream is usually the culprit behind this change. This time around, a dip, or through of low pressure, will come ashore along the West Coast early next week and then progress east.

Down at the ground a frontal system will accompany this jet stream level trough and move east. Ahead of the front comes southerly winds and milder air along with rain. On the back side of this strong cold front is colder air and snow

TIMING IS EVERYTHING:

As of Friday evening, several our computer models show this surface front and trough being a slow mover. That leads to mild weather all day Thursday with rain and a gusty southerly wind. The rain could be heavy which, along with snowmelt, raises the possibility of some flooding south of Syracuse where there is a very deep snowpack.

That is followed by the cold front Christmas Eve night with a change to snow and likely several inches of accumulation before it ends and then localized lake effect for Christmas Day.

A second scenario, offered up by the American long range computer model, says the cold front arrives Thursday afternoon and with the help of low pressure tracking north along the front enhances the snow on the backside Christmas Eve. This means a more significant snowfall for Central New York. We will say, however, this was the same model that struggled with how this past week’s storm would unfold.

BOTTOM LINE:

We are giving you a heads up about this potential active weather now because we know people’s routines are usually disrupted as we get closer to the holidays. We are still in the ‘wait and see’ mode but want to make sure you check back from time to time over the next few days because the weather ‘could’ impact holiday travel plans whether it is a trip to see family or perhaps even a Christmas Eve service.

One thing that seems certain is that no matter what scenario ends up playing out, the odds of a White Christmas in Central New York look good.

As the details come into better focus over the next few days we will post additional updates so stay tuned.