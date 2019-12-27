NEW: Recent dry stretch quite unusual for central New York

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

If the last week of tranquil weather in central New York seemed unusual for December, you would be right.

Through midnight Thursday Syracuse had 7 straight days with no measurable precipitation ( a trace or less) making it the second longest such stretch in the month of December.

The longest such stretch is 11 set in 1928 but there have been three occasions with 7 days the last time coming in 1994, 25 years ago.

Given an active jet stream is typically nearby this time of year, systems that cause us rain or snow are usually only a few days apart. And when we do get a break from a parade of storm systems there is probably lake effect snow nearby. The average longest stretch of dry days in any given December is only three and a half days.

Rain showers are likely Friday around Syracuse, so odds are we won’t be able to push the streak to 8 days.