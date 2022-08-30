It was a hot start to the week with highs jumping into the 90s across much of CNY, including Syracuse reaching 94 degrees Monday afternoon! That 94 degrees with feel like readings between 95 and 100 broke a record high that had been standing nearly 70 years in Syracuse!!

The old record high in Syracuse Monday, August 29th was 93 degrees.

Monday’s 90+ degree heat was the 15th day Syracuse has felt 90 something degrees this year which is 6 higher than the average, and three days short of last year’s 90+ degree days but we still have nearly another month to get a few more. We shall see…