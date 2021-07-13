ALERT: Severe T-Storm Watch issued for Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for all of Central New York until 11 pm Tuesday.

Initially, thunderstorms are scattered between now and sunset Tuesday but become more numerous after that through midnight.

The greatest threat from storms will be gusty, damaging winds up to, or more than 60 mph and heavy rain that could cause some localized flash flooding. There is also the possibility of an isolated tornado or two.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur; it only means they are possible.

When thunder roars, head indoors.