NEW: Severe T-storm Watch issued for parts of Central New York this afternoon

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe T-Storm Watch for parts of Central New York until 7 pm this evening.

The counties included in the watch are Wayne, Seneca, Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson and Lewis. The great threat for the Central New York counties in the watch comes after 3 pm.

Storms moving in or close to the watch area later this afternoon are capable of producing wind gusts to 70 mph, large hail and frequent lightning. 

A Watch means severe weather is possible but not a certainty.  If a warning is issued make sure you take shelter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Pollen Forecast

Pollen Forecast

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

UV Index

UV Index

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Humid-o-meter

Humid-o-meter

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected