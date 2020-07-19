NEW: Severe T-storm Watch issued for parts of Central New York this afternoon

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe T-Storm Watch for parts of Central New York until 7 pm this evening.

The counties included in the watch are Wayne, Seneca, Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson and Lewis. The great threat for the Central New York counties in the watch comes after 3 pm.

Storms moving in or close to the watch area later this afternoon are capable of producing wind gusts to 70 mph, large hail and frequent lightning.

A Watch means severe weather is possible but not a certainty. If a warning is issued make sure you take shelter.