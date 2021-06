SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

The threat for severe weather has passed the Syracuse area as strong storms are moving well south and east of the city.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is no longer in effect for Central New York. For Syracuse, additional showers and storms are possible this evening but the chance for additional severe weather for us is low.

The storms from early did cause damage in parts of the region, in particular around Cazenovia in Madison County. Click here to see some of the damage.