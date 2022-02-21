After a spring feel in the air the first part of this week, the winter chill returns midweek and it is looking more and more like significant snow makes a comeback too late in the week.

Ingredients for late week storm…

A cold area of Canadian high pressure will supply the cold air for the last half of this week. The energy source expected to trigger the storm moves through western United States Monday night and Tuesday

Low pressure at the surface spins up across the Deep South Thursday and heads north up along a stationary front positioned across Pennsylvania/Northern Mid-Atlantic states Thursday night into Friday.

What we know…

Snow develops near or after midnight Thursday night into Friday.

It precipitates through Friday.

There will be at least a few inches of snow late Thursday night into Friday.

What we don’t know…

If we see any icy mix, and if so how much. This would cut the snowfall totals down the more icy mix we see.

Where exactly the heaviest precipitation falls with this storm.

The main precipitation type are we leaning towards with this storm?

As of Monday night, we believe most, if not all of the precipitation with the late week storm, falls as snow for the majority of CNY, with areas across the Southern Finger Lakes having the best chance of seeing an icy mix. IF that were the case, think of snowfall amounts and impacts similar to what we had almost three weeks ago when a wide swath of CNY ended up with 6-12″ of snow.

Both of the long range models we look at most are both showcasing mainly snow for much of CNY from this storm, but the GFS, American model, does have some icy mix, pink color, sneaking into the Southern Finger Lakes as you can see below.

Stay tuned to the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team for the latest updates on this storm as we approach late this week.