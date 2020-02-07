NEW : Snow totals from Friday’s storm

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)
Here are snow totals as of late morning from the current snowstorm impacting central New York Friday. If you have a total you would like to pass along, e-mail us at StormTeam@Localsyr.com. We will continue to update the list as the day goes on.
|Oneida County
— 6 S Woodgate – 6.0 inches – 10 a.m.
— Deerfield – 6.0 inches – 11:14 a.m.
— Holland Patent – 5.0 inches – 10:47 a.m.
— Deerfield Heights – 4.5 inches – 10:47 a.m.
|Madison County
— Oneida – 10 inches – 1;30 p.m.
— Bridgeport – 8.5 inches – 1:00 p.m.
— Chittenango – 7.5 inches – 1:00 p.m.
— N Western – 6.5 inches
— Oneida – 6.0 inches – 11:08 a.m.
|Cortland County
— Virgil – 10.0 inches – 10:29 a.m.
— Cortland – 9.5 inches – 1:00 p.m.
|Onondaga County
— Fabius – 8.5 inches – Noon
— Jamesville – 8.0 inches
— DeWitt – 8.0 inches – 11:30 a.m.
|Tompkins County
— Ithaca – 8.5 inches – 11:01 a.m.
— 2 NE Freeville – 8.0 inches – 11:20 a.m.
— Dryden – 8.0 inches
— 1 E Northeast Ithaca – 6.5 inches – 10 a.m.
— Danby – 6.4 inches – 10:15 a.m.
|Oswego County
— Redfield – 7.6 inches – 10 a.m.
— Central Square – 6.0 inches
— Owsego — 5.0 inches – 11:00 a.m.
— Pulaski – 5.0 inches – 11:00 a.m.
|Cayuga County
— Cato – 6.0 inches
— Auburn – 6.0 inches
