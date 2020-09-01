NEW: Summer of 2020 one of the hottest ever in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

Now that the calendar has flipped to September, meteorological summer has come to an end (June through August).

It ended in a tie for the third hottest Summer ever in Syracuse!





TEMPERATURES:

Syracuse managed to stay near the hottest summer on record up until the last couple days in August without any record high temperatures. How? Consistent heat. Syracuse had the 2nd most number of 80°+ days on record, a whopping total of 72 (out of 92) days.

2020 ties 1955 as the third hottest Summer on record in Syracuse:

2005 73.7

1949 73.5

2020 73.3

1955 73.1

2012 72.7

2011 72.2

Three of the top six hottest Summers have now occurred in the last decade and four out of six since just 2005.

The highest temperature this summer was 98°F. The highest summer temperature on record since 1903 is 102°F (1936).

PRECIPITATION:

For the months of August through June there was measurable rain at the airport on 30 days, or roughly once every three days which is rather close to the average 34 days.

Most of our summer rain fell in July, 5.22” in total. August was a close 2nd with 4.61” This helped Syracuse land in the middle of the pack for wettest/driest summers on record. Despite those numbers, there were stretches of dry weather during the summer that placed parts of Central New York in drought conditions right up until the end of August.

Summer 2020 FINAL checklist:

Tied the second longest heat wave ✔️ (7 days)

Tied the most consecutive 80+ days✔️ (43 days)

Hottest July on record ✔️

Record warm lake temperatures ✔️

90 degree days: 21 ✔️ (4 shy of Top 5 most 90° days)