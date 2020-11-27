NEW: Syracuse has one of its warmest Thanksgivings

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

It was a mild Thanksgiving in Syracuse with a high temperature of 62 F which made it the warmest Thanksgiving since 2004.

60-degree weather is fairly rare for this Fall holiday. This year was just the 8th time this has happened since records began in Syracuse in 1902. The record warmest Thanksgiving was in 1908 when it was 65 degrees.

The date of Thanksgiving varies from year to year. From 1863 until 1942 it was the final Thursday of November but after an act of Congress in December 1941 it was changed to the fourth Thursday of the month.

The normal high for Syracuse near the end of November is in the mid-40s.

This year’s 60-degree weather comes on the heels of several recent chilly Thanksgivings. In fact, the coldest Thanksgiving came in 2018 when we reached a high of only 16 degrees, a chilly day in the middle of Winter let alone the end of November.