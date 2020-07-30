NEW: Syracuse’s consecutive 80-degree streak ends at 43 days

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The high temperature in Syracuse on Wednesday only reached 79 degrees which means our streak of consecutive days at or greater than 80 degrees ends at 43 days.

We did sill tie the record for the longest such streak that was set back in the summer of 1949.

Oddly enough, the temperature is Syracuse quickly reached 79 by 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Clouds moved in after that causing the temperature to drop a bit.

Some showers and storms moved through early in the afternoon before the sun came back out boosting our temperature one last time to 79 degrees at 4 p.m. However, the sun faded behind clouds from an approaching thunderstorm and 80 degrees remained elusive for the day.

Wednesday’s high made it just the third day over the last 44 days that the high temperature in Syracuse ended up below normal.

The streak started June 16 with a high of 81 degrees. It was 75 degrees the previous day.

Despite our 80-degree streak ending, Syracuse still has a good chance that this July ends up as the hottest month in history. Weather records in Syracuse go back to 1902.