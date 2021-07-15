NEW: Threat for localized flooding in Central New York Saturday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)— So far this week, much of Central New York has been spared flooding problems that have occurred in other parts of the state.

However, as we start the weekend, we need to be on guard with the potential for more heavy rain in the forecast.

First, we are still primed for flooding. Over the last two and a half weeks, Syracuse has seen almost seven and a half inches of rain. That is more than Syracuse averages in the months of June and July combined! Some areas south of Syracuse have seen more than that.

As of Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service estimates it would take about an inch and a half of rain in an hour’s time to cause localized flooding in Onondaga County. South of Syracuse the threshold is lower with rainfalls closer to an inch needed in Cortland, Chenango and Otsego counties.

The concerning setup is a front approaching Central New York from the north on Friday. There won’t be much rain along this front Friday across the region but the front stalls near us and an area of low-pressure tracks northeast along the front Saturday.

This should cause more numerous showers and storms, with heavy downpours being the greatest threat. While many will end up with an inch or more of rain there could be localized areas that see more than two inches of rain Saturday.

The National Weather Service is urging anyone in low lying and flood prone areas to be prepared for the possibility of localized flooding heading into the start of the weekend.