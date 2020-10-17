NEW: Weather pattern changes for CNY at the end of October

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

While you are enjoying a nice Fall weekend in Central New York you may be checking out the web or social media and hear some chatter about active weather in the East for the last week of October. Maybe you’ll see some ‘scary’ looking weather maps.

We can tell you at this point we don’t know the specifics of what will unfold (We don’t think anyone can this far out in time) but a look at the big picture shows there will be change.

We have been spoiled this Fall with warm stretches of weather extending into the middle of October. We were almost 80° this past Thursday! It looks like the theme of above normal temperatures will continue into the upcoming week.

However, starting next weekend (October 24/25), the changes start to unfold.

A trough of low pressure at the jet stream level will drop into the middle of the country and then spread East early during the week of October 26th

This would, at the very least, bring below normal temperatures to this part of the country, including Central New York. At this point, the confidence is high of this scenario happening as there is good agreement from our computer models and they have been hinting at it for several days now.

Given the position of the jet stream, we are suspicious that the potential exists for an East Coast storm travelling along the coast up into the New England that week as well. IF that were to happen, with the cool air in place, we wouldn’t rule out some snow, especially over higher elevations. Since we are so far out in time (more than a week) this is far from a done deal.

Further complicating matters, a tropical system COULD be a part of this equation. This potential system is not on any current weather map and may not be until mid-next week.

This all adds up to a lot of uncertainty and that’s why you should take any talk about ‘specifics’ dealing with snow, snow amounts or tropical impacts anywhere in the Northeast toward the end of the month with a huge grain of skepticism.

We’ll keep an eye on any developments in the coming days and as things come into clearer view for the end of the month we will keep you posted.