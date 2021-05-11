NEW: Weather pattern getting ready to change and that’s good news for Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

We know Central New Yorkers are a patient bunch when it comes to Spring weather. We put up with the ups and downs that come with late March into April weather. We deal with the chilly rains and occasional snow, sometimes weeks after Winter has ‘officially’ departed.

This year the chill has lasted into the first third of May. Syracuse is about to come out of a weeklong stretch of days with highs only in the 50s. Our normal high now should be in the mid-60s.

As we hinted at last week, the second half of may was looking better in our crystal ball and we are starting to see the change ready to unfold over the rest of this week.

The jet stream winds aloft remain packed quite far south for early May leading to temperatures so far this month about 3 degrees below normal. Chilly but not as cold as to the start of May last year when through the first half of the month we were running 9 degrees below normal!

Finally, by the end of this week those same jet stream winds aloft will have completed a shift to the North into Canada that allows our temperatures to turn more seasonable.

We also get a chance to dry out a bit with Syracuse’s rain chances slim through Monday.

The signs are even encouraging for farther out in May. After a quick cool down mid-week next week, the latest 8 to 14 day outlook paints a picture of a large portion of the United States with better than average odds of above normal temperatures.

I think I can safely say we deserve it.