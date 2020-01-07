NEW: Weekend weather filled with question marks for CNY

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

While central New York deals with a few bouts of winter weather through midweek, a more substantial storm heads toward the Northeast this weekend. To be honest, there are lots of questions how things unfold but we can at least lay out some possibilities for central New York.

Friday is rather benign. We are milder with some rain showers. This is ahead of a cold front that slides through late in the afternoon Friday. Behind the front and north of the Great Lakes is a pool of arctic air.

The cold front does not move too far south of central New York Friday night. While this happens, an area of low pressure with lots of Gulf of Mexico moisture available to it is tracking north with steady precipitation likely back in central New York Saturday

The question is how much cold air moves in behind the front. This will determine the precipitation type as we start the weekend and our potential problems.

Here are three possible scenarios of how things COULD unfold this weekend.

Cold air weakly moves in behind Friday’s front and then heads back north of CNY Saturday: In this scenario rain falls over most of central New York on Saturday. The rain could be heavy at times with a good one to two inches possible. This would raise the possibility for some flooding.

Icing is possible in this scenario over northern New York and perhaps as far south as the Tug Hill and along the south shore of Lake Ontario stretching into western New York. ***As of Monday night this seems to be the most likely outcome for Syracuse***

One possible scenario for central New York’s Saturday weather courtesy the European computer model. This makes for a mainly rain event.

Cold air comes in aggressively behind Friday’s front: In this scenario, the temperatures throughout the lower atmosphere over much of central New York are cold enough for mainly snow on Saturday. There could be heavy snow at times with plenty of moisture available. A foot or more of snow would not be out of the question.

Cold air comes in behind Friday’s front but mainly near the surface: This means the air aloft is warm enough that we end up with a wintry of mix of sleet, freezing rain and at times snow Saturday. The biggest concern with this scenario is a prolonged period of freezing rain/icing. With so much moisture available, a half an inch or more coating of ice would be possible and thus the potential for downed trees and power outages.

Bottom line:

As of Monday night it is not settled as to which scenario will win out. Our confidence in the weekend forecast is still low.

No matter what scenario wins out the weather over central New York this weekend’s weather is likely to be active.

This is a forecast where our computer models will continue to struggle with set up for Saturday over the next few days. A small shift in the placement of the cold air would have a BIG impact on the type of precipitation we end up with.

Make sure you check back frequently for the next few days on the later information and our thoughts on the forecast.